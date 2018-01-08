Speculative plans for up to 150 homes on former Bloxham quarry

A landowner is hoping to get planning permission for up to 150 homes on a former quarry before selling the land to a developer.

An application for outline permission to build on a piece of land on the outskirts of Bloxham has been submitted to Cherwell District Council.

The plans include a sports pitch and play areas for the nearby Bloxham Primary School and 35 per cent of the homes would be affordable.

Concerns about the impact on traffic, the village’s public services and schools were raised in a forum about the scheme, which more than 250 people responded to.

Planning Prospects, acting on behalf of the landowner, said in a document: “The proposal forms a high quality, sustainable development which will provide significant benefits that would substantially outweigh any other minor adverse impacts of the proposals.”

The site is alongside the Miller Homes development for 60 dwellings on Tadmarton Road.

The applicants list numerous benefits to the scheme, including providing much-needed housing, particularly affordable, enhancing the environment and acting as an economic boost.

The deadline for comments is Friday, January 12. To comment, visit www.publicaccess.cherwell.gov.uk/online-applications and search for planning reference 17/02502/OUT.