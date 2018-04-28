Special event marks Adderbury school’s expansion

Christopher Rawlins Primary School in Adderbury held an unveiling ceremony last week for its new classroom and hall facility.

The brightly-coloured building has taken 18 months to complete and has involved everyone from the pupils to experts in construction and design.

Incorporating classrooms, a new staff room and a hall the facility will ensure the school is equipped for future growth.

Head teacher Phil Goldsworthy said: “ It’s fabulous. It’s a brand new nursery, a brand new foundation stage and a much larger hall.

“It’s a really exciting time that we have this space for the children because we are growing. It means that we will be able to welcome more people from the community.

“We’ll be taking in 45 children in each year group, building up from the younger end, rather than 30, so we are going one-and-a-half times our current size.”

The new facility was blessed by The Bishop of Dorchester, the Rt Rev Colin Fletcher who also unveiled a mural, designed and made by the children.