South Northants MP welcomes Euro Garage defeat

The Rt Hon. Andrea Leadsom MP, Member of Parliament for South Northamptonshire, today welcomed the decision taken by Cherwell District Council’s Planning Committee to reject Euro Garage’s J11 proposal.

The proposal to develop a petrol station, office block and warehouse complex between the M40 and the A361 at Junction 11 was unanimously rejected at a committee meeting last Thursday, June 21.

Mrs Leadsom said: “A number of residents in Chacombe, Middleton Cheney, Overthorpe and other communities had been in touch with me in recent months to highlight their dissatisfaction with the proposed development, and I had represented these views to the Council and the developer at every opportunity.

“Whilst there is the possibility of an appeal against the decision, my understanding is that, as the proposal fell outside the designated land use set out in the Local Plan, this would most likely not be accepted for consideration.

She added: “I am pleased that Cherwell has rejected the plans, and I am grateful to everyone who got in touch with me.”