Sold out Banbury United welcomes Kop legends

Two of Liverpool's most successful players spoke to a packed house about their glory days at the club.

Phil Neal and Alan Kennedy took to the stage last Friday evening, regaling the fans with stories about their time at Anfield and being managed by the likes of Bob Paisley and Joe Fagan.

Alan Kennedy and Phil Neal on stage

The event was organised by Sportz Connexions, the brainchild of former Banbury United FC player Kevin Wilson who went on to play over 600 league games for clubs including Chelsea and Ipswich Town.

The event drew in some big names within the local sporting world with former Oxford United captain Les Robinson and former Premiership referee Dermot Gallagher among the onlookers.

The event also raised awareness for the Horton Hospital's Brodey Centre which treats cancer patients from Banbury and the surrounding areas. A collection for the centre raised £368.

Sportz Connexions are planning more such events in the new year with former Arsenal player Paul Merson scheduled to appear in February.

The sell out crowd look on

The evening was compared by comedian Johnny Tait.