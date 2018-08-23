Soft play area opens at Banbury’s Castle Quay

Castle Quay Shopping Centre in Banbury has announced the introduction of a farmyard inspired free soft-play area as a unique way to fill one of the empty units.

Parents can take a break from shopping and bring their littles ones to the soft-play area, located between Monsoon and Carphone Warehouse.

Banbury Castle Quay now has a free soft play area for children NNL-180823-151453001

The soft-play area includes a number of farmyard themed soft-play blocks, including a horse, pig and cow.

Children can also enjoy the play area’s interactive play panel, a climb through donut ring, building block set and stepping stones.

Paul Jackson, centre manager at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “We can’t wait to see all the little ones having fun and enjoying the new games within the play area.

He added: “Here at Castle Quay, this summer is set to be the best yet with a number of free events as part of our kids club – Duck Tales. Make sure to visit our website or social media channels for further information.”

Please note, children need to be supervised at all times inside the soft-play area.