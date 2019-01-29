Snow weather warning extended for Banburyshire by Met Office

The yellow weather warning for snow in Banbury and the surrounding areas has been extended by the Met Office – but the forecast has changed.

A warning for ice and snow, possibly heavy, remains in place for this evening and tomorrow morning, but has been brought forward to 5pm and the amount of snow has been reduced.

Taking the white horse part to the next level in 2017. Will we see a similar sight this week? NNL-171112-110710001

But a new yellow warning has been issued from 3pm on Thursday to midday on Friday.

The Met Office website says: “Rain and snow is expected to move in from the southwest, moving across England and Wales through Thursday into Friday.

“This is likely to fall as heavy rain at first across the far southwest of England, but as it meets the cold air established over the rest of the country snow becomes more likely.

“There is a chance of 2-5cm of snow for some places, timings are currently uncertain. 10cm is possible in places, though there is uncertainty at this stage on where is most likely to see the greater snowfall accumulations.

“Overnight Thursday into early Friday ice may also become a hazard on any untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing.”

As for today, snow has already started to fall in the north of England, and some is forecast in Banbury between 5pm and 8pm, but the majority is expected in the east of the country.

None is forecast for tomorrow, but Thursday evening could see heavy snow into Friday morning, hence the weather warning.