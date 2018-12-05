Snow joke as lion comes to Banbury’s Castle Quay

Christmas festivities are well under way at Banbury’s shopping centre who will welcome a special guest this week.

Tomorrow, Thursday, December 6, an animatronic Snow Lion will prowling through Castle Quay between 4pm and 8pm coinciding with the late night opening and free parking that is taking place every Thursday until December 20.

Santa and his Elves will visit Castle Quay, making a grotto in the soft play area

Shoppers have already enjoyed the giant chair and the giant snow globe events and can look forward to a visit from Santa and his Elves over the weekends of December 8-9 and again December 15-16.

During those weekends Santa will be located in the soft play area which will be transformed into a grotto.

Santa’s trusted reindeer will also be appearing at Castle Quay this Sunday, December 9.

Paul Jackson, centre Manager at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “We’ve welcomed the festive fun here to Castle Quay and it was great to see so many families enjoying the free Christmas themed events and of course meeting Father Christmas himself.

“The fun continues with the animatronic Snow Lion on Thursday 6th December and Santa’s reindeer will be stopping off this Sunday 9th December.”

Paul Jackson continued: “Families will also have the chance to meet Santa every weekend right up until and including the 16th December. Our Thursday evening Late Night Shopping hours will also continue until 20th December.”

For more information on the events at Castle Quay visit their website.