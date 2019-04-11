Slots open for Cherwell Canoe Clubs novice courses

Cherwell Canoe Club, based at the Woodgreen Leisure Centre, will begin a series of spring and summer novice canoe courses starting from next month.

Qualified instructors will take novice paddlers onto the leisure centre’s outdoor pool where they will be given a basic introduction into the skills needed to manoeuvre a kayak on flat water as well as important safety principles.

Cherwell Canoe Club announce their 2019 novice courses

The five week long courses will also serve as a foundation to developing skills necessary to progress onto whitewater kayaking or any of the competitive disciplines.

Courses are geared for both adults and children although participants must be over eight years old and under 16s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. In addition all participants must be able to swim 25 metres.

All equipment is provided and the course will also feature an assessment and a weekend trip to a local river.

Course fees are £65 for adults and £50 for under 18s and students in full-time education which includes use of equipment and facilities.

In addition to this, the course fees also include club membership until February next year.

The courses at the Woodgreen Leisure Centre begin on Wednesday, May 8, Wednesday, June 19 and Wednesday, July 31.

For more information or to book a place visit www.cherwellcc.org.uk.