Singing success for Chipping Norton sing day

Chipping Norton School came alive with the sound of music as it hosted a community Sing Day.

The event, held on Saturday, June 16, was open to any budding vocalist and provided them the opportunity to sing with others whilst being accompanied by professional musician led by renowned conductor Peter Hunt.

Among the music performed included Vivaldi’s Gloria and Oxfordshire composer Bob Chilcott’s The Voyage.

In total an impressive 94 people participated in the event which raised £200 for Age UK Oxfordshire.

One participant said: “It was such a lovely day. The Voyage gave me goosebumps, so emotional.”