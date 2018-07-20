Signed Mercedes F1 poster up for silent auction at Banbury building society

A rare diagram of a Mercedes Formula One car signed by Lewis Hamilton and others is being auctioned at a building society in Banbury in aid of Samaritans.

Leeds Building Society on High Street is accepting bids for the poster, which is also signed by 2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and ex-technical boss Paddy Lowe, for the next month.

The diagram of a Mercedes F1 car signed by Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Paddy Lowe and Toto Wolff

The Brackley F1 team donated the diagram to the building society for the national, two-year pledge to raise £250,000 for Samaritans, with each branch given a £1,000 target each year.

Anyone can make bids in the silent auction for 50p until August 20, and customer service advisor Nicola Kilby urged people to help them support the charity.

The branch has already raised around £350 for Samaritans since the partnership began in January with a raffle and tombola, but Ms Kilby is also planning on hiking up Ben Nevis later in the year for the charity.

The poster also has a certificate of authenticity. For more information, call the building society on 01295 277912.