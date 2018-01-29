Signal of goodwill from Banbury Vodafone with Katharine House Hospice grant

Katharine House Hospice was given £1,000 through the Vodafone Community Connection Award after being picked by staff in its Banbury store.

Hospice fundraiser Jessica Hill entered the charity for the award and said: “We’re delighted to receive this donation from Vodafone Banbury, and we can’t thank the staff enough for recognising the work Katharine House does in the community.

“We support around 250 people and their families facing life-limiting illness at any one time.”

Vodafone’s Community Connection Awards, launched in 2014, have already made a difference to more than 160 communities across the UK.

Selected by Vodafone staff and aimed at supporting local causes, the awards have been used to help support everything from new equipment for soup kitchens and day centres for the elderly to helping people with disabilities take part in sporting activities.

Vodafone Banbury store manager Shonna Ashmall added: “Katharine House Hospice is well supported by the local community through various fundraising events and it is an absolute pleasure and privilege to also support the work they do.”