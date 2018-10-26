Sign up to be permanent part of new look for Banbury Museum

A crisp £10 note is a thing of some beauty but can disappear way too quickly on things that are soon forgotten.

But Banbury Museum is offering people an opportunity to make the memory of that tenner, crisp note or any other combination of legal currency, last much longer.

From next Thursday to Saturday, November 1 to 3, the team is offering chance to get involved with the current overhaul and make their mark on the museum, by signing a piece of the new gallery flooring before it is laid.

The remodelling of the museum’s ground floor will create the Pye Gallery, a new exhibition space large enough to host touring exhibitions from national museums and collections, helping to put Banbury’s arts and culture offer on the map.

The first exhibition will be from the Victoria and Albert Museum and will be the first time a show of this scale, from a national museum, will be shown here in Banbury.

More than £300,000 has been raised from trusts, foundations, and private donors. Another £30,000 is needed and that’s where the signing up for a £10 donation idea comes in.

Donors will know that they’ve not only helped make the project possible for the people of Banbury, but that their name has become part of the gallery.

A public donations board will be created and displayed in the museum, listing those who helped make it possible.

Director Simon Town-send said: “This is such an exciting time for Banbury. The vibrant regeneration of the canal side is exactly what the town needs, and we’re thrilled to be at the heart of it.”

Any donations towards the appeal, can be made at www.justgiving.com/campaign/banburymuseum.