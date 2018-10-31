Sibford School welcome special guest to commemorate Armistice

As part of its activities to commemorate the Armistice, Sibford School near Banbury will be hosting a talk by a leading author on historic conflicts.

Linda Palfreeman is the author of ‘Friends in Flanders: Humanitarian Aid Administered by the Friends’ Ambulance Unit During the First World War.

Released last year the book details the history of The Friends Ambulance Unit (FAU) which was created shortly after the outbreak of WWI.

The guiding principle behind its creation was to enable young Friends (Quakers) with the opportunity to serve their country without sacrificing their pacifist principles.

Ms Palfreeman, a lecturer in journalism at the University of Cardenal Herrera, Elche, Spain, will be talking about the humanitarian aid administered by the Friends’ Ambulance Unit during the Great War.

The talk will take place on Monday, November 5 from 6.30pm in the school hall and all are welcome.