Shutford cancer survivor beats heat to complete London Marathon

A cancer survivor from Shutford said it was an ‘amazing experience’ running the London Marathon on Sunday to mark ten years in remission.

Zoe Monahan said she was just pleased to finish the 26.2-mile course in sweltering conditions as runners around her were collapsing in the heat.

Zoe Monahan with her London Marathon medal NNL-180424-170827001

The 37-year-old from Shutford said she was determined to finish having raised more than £3,700 for cancer charity Bloodwise.

“It was an amazing experience, I don’t know if I would another one but it was really good,” she said.

Zoe finished in six hours and 20 minutes but running in the hottest London Marathon ever meant she had to alter her targets, despite being handed ice cream and water by strangers.

“We were at the starting line for an hour in the sun and I just thought I need to finish this rather than go for any time,” she said.

Zoe Monahan after finishing the London Marathon with her husband Richard and two children Henry and Georgia NNL-180424-170839001

“People were dropping like flies, there were stretchers, it was not great conditions for anyone trying to do it fast.”

Zoe’s husband Richard and two children, Henry and Georgia, cheered her on along the way – the kids were born much to the couple’s delight as their mother’s chemotherapy lowered her chances of conceiving.

To donate to Zoe’s cause, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/zoe-monahan-marathon.