Shipston keeps place on The Sunday Times ‘best places to live in Midlands’ list

Shipston remains one of the best places to live in the Midlands, according to The Sunday Times, but has been knocked off top spot.

The south Warwickshire town was the newspaper’s number one for 2018 but has to settle for a place in the top ten this year.

According to online mortgage broker Habito, the starting price for a house in Shipston is £143,300 or £650/month, a mid-market home is £381,970 or £1,190/month, and ‘top-of-the-range’ is £452,760 or £1,360/month.

Nearby Leamington Spa and Kenilworth also made the list, while Peak District village Edale was chosen as the 2019 regional winner.

In the south east, Charlbury is the nearest place to be on The Sunday Times’ list – Chadlington near Chipping Norton made the top ten last year.

The Sunday Times Home editor Helen Davies said, “Finding our very own best place to live now feels more important than ever, for our wellbeing and wealth, happiness and health.

“Wherever you are on the property ladder The Sunday Times has championed 101 locations across the UK, and crowned one lucky winner, that we think is a great place to make a home.

“This year we were looking for community spirit along with convenience and culture. There is so much going on around the country, and so many great places that the choice was a hard one.”

The accolades come ahead of the full reveal of The Sunday Times ‘best places to live’ guide, including the overall winner, which is published on Sunday (April 14).

The supplement assesses a wide range of factors, from employment, schools and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops, in order to compile the definitive top locations to live.

The methodology uses robust statistics, including exclusive, up to date house prices provided by Habito and TwentyCi, but also the knowledge of The Sunday Times’s expert panel. #

The judges combine the hard data with their own on-the-ground experience and insight to ensure the chosen locations truly are places where everyone can thrive.

Habito founder and chief executive Daniel Hegarty said: “The Sunday Times Best Places to Live really is essential reading for anyone looking to buy, move or renovate their home in the UK.

“We know there are many reasons, beyond house prices, why people live where they live in the Midlands.

“But, regardless of location, getting a mortgage can be the most hellish part of buying.

“Habito exists to make mortgages easier - whether that’s for a first time flat in Harbone, Birmingham, a semi in Shrewsbury or a family home in Stamford.”