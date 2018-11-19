Shipston Home Nursing announces week long pop up

Shipston Home Nursing have secured the use of a retail outlet in Shipston for one week during the run up to Christmas to help raise funds for charity.

The former Stour gallery at 10 High Street, Shipston, will be open between Thursday, December 3 and Tuesday, December 8 between 10am and 2pm.

The pop-up will be offering new and secondhand designer clothing, accessories and homewares all donated by supporters of the charity.

In addition the shop will open on Friday, December 7 between 6pm and 8pm for the Shipston Victorian Evening, featuring drinks and mince pies.