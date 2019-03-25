Shipston converted farmhouse shortlisted for architectural award

A converted farmhouse near Shipston is in the running for a prestigious regional architectural award.

Warwickshire Farmhouse is among the 15 buildings in the shortlist for a Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) West Midlands Award.

Warwickshire Farmhouse is shortlisted for the RIBA West Midlands Awards. Photo: N. Barber-Robinson/RIBA

There are a variety of different awards but the overall winner will go on to the national final for the chance to be crowned 'building of the year'.

RIBA West Midlands regional director Deborah Walsh said: “I am delighted that these 15 buildings have been shortlisted for our 2019 Awards, and I congratulate the architects, clients and contractors who worked to produce such remarkable schemes.

"This incredible variety of projects are a testament to the imagination, talent, innovation and ingenuity not just of the architects but all those involved.

"They demonstrate the vision of the West Midlands to respond to today’s challenges and design for the future, whilst where appropriate, respecting the past.”

Warwickshire Farmhouse was designed by Hayward Smart Architects, which is based in Shipston.

Other shortlisted buildings in the West Midlands include The Ghost House in Stratford, Waterfall House at Birmingham Children's Hospital and the Grand Garden Conservatory at Alton Towers Resort.

All shortlisted buildings will be assessed by a regional jury with the winning buildings announced at the RIBA West Midlands Awards evening at The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire on May 17.

Several RIBA Special Awards will also be announced including the RIBA Sustainability Award sponsored by Michelmersh and RIBA Project Architect of the Year sponsored by Taylor Maxwell.

Regional award winners will be considered for a highly-coveted RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence, the results of which will be announced in June.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning buildings later in the year.