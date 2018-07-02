Shine taken off Bloxham’s petrol station’s sign

A bid to allow a huge mono-lithic petrol station sign to remain were refused by Cherwell District Council as ‘wholly inappropriate’.

The Esso garage in Bloxham was looking for partially retrospective approval for its 6.5 metre high totem and additional signs and banners.

Bloxham resident Amanda Baxter spoke at last month’s planning committee on behalf of those living within 50 metres of the petrol station.

She outlined the detrimental effects the sign and the garage’s 24 hour operations were having on sleep patterns and the ability for older children to study for summer exams.

Cllr Chris Heath gave an extensive speech on the totem highlighting the fact that planning for it has not been given and 24 hour operation only began in April after the garage was given a 24 hour alcohol licence.

She also outlined the fact that many of the signs had been erected on Oxfordshire County Council property and the sign, when lit, can be seen three miles away.

The plan was refused and follows an enforcement investigation by the council so the sign will have to be removed.

Cllr Ian Corkin said: “In this case enforcement has to mean enforcement.”