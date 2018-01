Two Shetland ponies caused excitement when they reined in at Agnes Court, the Leonard Cheshire Home on Warwick Road in Banbury, on Friday, January 16, to meet the disabled residents.

They were able to stroke them and feed them carrots. The cost of this very unusual visit was paid for by the Friends of Agnes Court from the monies they receive from donations, fundraising, and the 100 Club. Their next event is a coffee morning to be held at the home on Monday, March 6.