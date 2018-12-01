Shenington’s Rob is at it again

Shenington’s Rob Bryan, will be back in his walking boots next month in a bid to raise thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Rob will hike the 102-mile Cotswold Way over the course of six days between December 5 and 10.

Over the last 18 months, Rob and friends and colleagues from BPE Solicitors, have raised nearly £45,000.

However, Rob is determined to raise a further £9,000 to reach a target of £54,000, the cost of a Macmillan Cancer Support nurse for year.

Rob’s motivation is a personal one after losing his mum to cancer in October 2014, and having first-hand experience of the dedication and care provided by Macmillan Cancer Support nurses.

Rod said: “BPE is so close to reaching our target, the £54,000 needed to fund one Macmillan Cancer Support nurse for a year.

“I’m determined to hit this by the end of 2018.

“I hope by taking on the Cotswold Way, come snow or shine in December, I can really encourage people to dig into their pockets and make a donation so together we can raise the last £9,000.”

He added: “BPE has raised a fantastic amount of money so far. Wouldn’t it be a wonderful start to 2019 to know that we could fund a Macmillan nurse over the course of the year?”

The 53-year-old is renowned for his fundraising efforts. In July 2017, Rob successfully completed the 297-mile Macmillan Way, walking from Lincolnshire to Dorset in only 22 days.

During the course of the walk, he was joined at different points by 165 supporters.

Rob also managed to garner the support of eight county cricket clubs and other businesses along the route. Since then, BPE’s fundraising efforts have included cake sales, a charity golf day and static bike challenge.

Hannah Fahy, fundraising manager for Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “On average a Macmillan nurse supports 168 patients each year as well as many more family members, carers and friends.

“The support we receive from fundraisers like Rob really does make a difference to people living with cancer.

“Please support Rob’s challenge and help him reach his incredible target and help people living with cancer live life as fully as they can.”

Rob, along with friend and BPE colleague, John Russell, will set off from Chipping Camden on December 5 and, weather permitting, plan to reach the city of Bath six days later.

To sponsor Rob visit his JustGiving page.