Shenington Primary School student reaches songwriter finals

An 11-year-old girl from Shenington will be performing live this weekend after being chosen as a finalist in a national song-writing competition.

Year Six Shenington Primary School student Daisy Powell only recently rediscovered the piano through the encouragement of her music teacher, Mo Westworth.

Daisy said: “I played piano when I was younger but my music teacher at school taught me a few chords and I decided to write a song around Easter last year.”

That was Daisy’s first ever song. Her second song, entitled Interweaving, landed her a finalist spot in the Song Academy Young Songwriter 2018 competition and around 30 finalists in three age categories will be performing at Westfield Square Shopping Centre, in London, this Sunday, June 10.

Daisy, however, has always had a creative flair, entering a poetry competition last year, securing the runner-up position.

Mum Lizzie said: “Within that competition they had a song writing competition so I Googled it, thinking Daisy likes writing poetry maybe she can write a song.

“I found another song writing competition then just forgot about it but it came up again on Instagram and it looked really exciting.”

She added: “So it was really on the off chance. Daisy’s got a song, I recorded her on my phone, uploaded it, filled in the details thinking we wouldn’t ever hear anything.”

Although new to song writing Daisy has a systematic approach to her creativity.

She said: “I usually do start with the words but if I have a good melody I build it on that but it’s usually the words first.”

Interweaving, about being stuck in the middle of a friendship, took about a week to write and is constructed with a traditional arrangement of verse, chorus and a middle eight or bridge section.

Daisy’s parents have nurtured their daughter’s creative side and would often have evenings where each person would choose a song they wanted the other two to listen to, expanding Daisy’s musical vocabulary.

Her influences, however, remain very much in the present.

Daisy said: “I like a lot of Ed Sheeran songs because he writes them and Taylor Swift when she used to write a lot of country stuff. I still do like her music.”

Daisy will be accompanied on stage by professional backing musicians while she plays the piano and sings.