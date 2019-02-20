Shenington mourns the loss of Ethel Anson

Ethel Anson, the Banbury Guardian’s Shenington village correspondent for more than two decades who was a key part of the village, has died.

Mrs Anson passed away in her sleep on the night of Monday, February 11.

Mrs Anson was for many years an integral part of village life, helping to organise and taking part in village activities as well as reporting on them in the Banbury Guardian.

She was the head of mathematics and senior mistress at Tudor Hall School for several years.

Her husband Cyril said: “The headmistress, Mrs Blyth, could not believe her luck when Ethel wrote outlining her qualifications and telephoned her the next day, asking, ‘How soon can you start?’”

Acting content editor Kerry Hathway said: “We are very sorry to hear of Mrs Anson’s death. Her contributions over the years have been very valuable, keeping those in the parish up to date with all the latest community news.”

Mrs Anson will be sadly missed by her husband, her daughter and son-in-law, Nicola and Phil, and her son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Martha.

The photograph was taken by the Banbury Guardian when Mr and Mrs Anson were invited to a Buckingham Palace garden party.

Mrs Anson’s funeral takes place on Monday, March 4 at noon in Shenington Church with a reception in The Bell.