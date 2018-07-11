‘Serious’ Tadmarton bedroom fire ruins half of first floor

A ‘serious’ fire in a bedroom left half of the first floor ruined at a house in Tadmarton yesterday (Tuesday, July 10).

Three Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Banbury and Hook Norton, along with the Incident Support Unit from Eynsham, were called to the village just before 12pm.

A neighbour called 999 after spotting smoke coming from a window. Photo: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service NNL-181107-115319001

The fire was discovered when the window failed due to the developing fire, and fortunately a neighbour spotted the fire and called 999.

A closed door contained the fire so it did not spread to the other half and ground floor, the fire service wrote on Facebook.

“No-one was in the property at the time, but the property didn’t have any smoke alarms which could have alerted occupants or a neighbour much earlier,” the post added.