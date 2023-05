A serious car accident has resulted in the police closing the M40 in both directions near Bicester.

The motorway is currently closed in both directions between junctions 9 and 10 following a serious vehicle collision.

A spokesperson for the Thames Valley Road Policing team said: "The northbound carriageway is likely to remain closed for several hours, and we are urging people to find an alternative route.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We will look to open the southbound carriage as soon as we can and will update later."