Selfless Chipping Norton schoolgirls raise hundreds for homeless people

Two pupils at a Chipping Norton primary school have raised nearly £800 for homeless people with a table-top sale and online fundraising page.

Honour Nolan and Alannah Butler-McLees, from Holy Trinity Catholic School in Chipping Norton, raised £780 for Shelter.

The pair organised everything from what they would sell at the sale to what their parents would need to bake.

Alannah’s mother Sam said: “I just feel if they know what it feels like to make a difference when they are seven and eight years old, then hopefully they will know that they can achieve anything if they put their minds to it.”