News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Security staff in Banbury win award after helping to save someone’s life in Castle Quay shopping centre

The security team at Banbury’s Castle Quay have won the ‘Outstanding Act Of The Year’ for helping to save someone’s life in the shopping centre.

By Jack Ingham
Published 11th May 2023, 17:04 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 17:13 BST

Staff members Hameed Smith, Imran Younis, Jonathan Chandler, and Owen Jarrett were presented with the award on April 27 for “their commitment to keeping people, places, and property safe” over the last year.

This team also received praise at the Westgrove Group Annual Reward and Recognition Awards for their handling of exceptional and traumatic events, including a suicide attempt that happened in the shopping centre.

On the day in question, they talked to the victim compassionately, calming them down until the emergency services arrived.

Most Popular
Security members Hameed Smith, Imran Younis, Jonathan Chandler and Owen Jarrett with their award.Security members Hameed Smith, Imran Younis, Jonathan Chandler and Owen Jarrett with their award.
Security members Hameed Smith, Imran Younis, Jonathan Chandler and Owen Jarrett with their award.

They also managed the traffic efficiently so the person in question could be reached as quickly as possible without any disruption.

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: "Our security team regularly deals with difficult and very emotional situations with compassion, professionalism, and bravery.

"Their actions have prevented suicide attempts and criminal attacks. These circumstances are way over and above their expected duties, yet they deal with every single situation put in front of them with ease and as a team.

"I know they are very deserving of these accolades, but it’s incredible to see them get the recognition they so deserve from an industry leader like Westgrove."

Terry Calder, business manager at Westgrove, said: "This year we had some very impressive nominations from life savers in the outstanding act category, but the Castle Quay team stood out for their acts of bravery. Working as a team, they managed to save a vulnerable person’s life, which is simply incredible."

Related topics:Banbury