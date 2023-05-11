Security staff in Banbury win award after helping to save someone’s life in Castle Quay shopping centre

The security team at Banbury’s Castle Quay have won the ‘Outstanding Act Of The Year’ for helping to save someone’s life in the shopping centre.

Staff members Hameed Smith, Imran Younis, Jonathan Chandler, and Owen Jarrett were presented with the award on April 27 for “their commitment to keeping people, places, and property safe” over the last year.

This team also received praise at the Westgrove Group Annual Reward and Recognition Awards for their handling of exceptional and traumatic events, including a suicide attempt that happened in the shopping centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the day in question, they talked to the victim compassionately, calming them down until the emergency services arrived.

Security members Hameed Smith, Imran Younis, Jonathan Chandler and Owen Jarrett with their award.

They also managed the traffic efficiently so the person in question could be reached as quickly as possible without any disruption.

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: "Our security team regularly deals with difficult and very emotional situations with compassion, professionalism, and bravery.

"Their actions have prevented suicide attempts and criminal attacks. These circumstances are way over and above their expected duties, yet they deal with every single situation put in front of them with ease and as a team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I know they are very deserving of these accolades, but it’s incredible to see them get the recognition they so deserve from an industry leader like Westgrove."