Seconds out for Spiceball boxing show

Champions of the future will be showcasing their skills and fighting prowess this Saturday at the annual Banbury Boxing Club night of live amateur boxing.

Talented young boxers from across the country will take on the home town’s stable of fighters.

Jordan Matin of Banbury Boxing Club NNL-140520-124255002

Bouts at both junior and senior for both male and female pugilists are scheduled.

Tickets are available in advance from the club on Broad Street (opposite Crofts behind the tanning salon) costing £10 adults and £5 for under 18s.

On the door admission will be £12 and £6 respectively.

There are also serviced VIP Tables available at £150 for a table of ten guests.

Alcoholic and soft drinks will be available along with food and snacks.

All proceeds go back into Banbury Boxing Club which is a volunteer-led Community Amateur Sports Club.