Second helping of micro-grants available from Banbury Soup

The second helping of Banbury Soup – the new micro-granting organisation – takes place on Saturday.

It is a new quarterly microgranting evening that promotes supporting community projects and local causes in Banbury.

The first saw the pooled admission money shared out among a number of valuable causes including the Banbury Advice Centre and Keep the Horton General campaign.

Co-organiser Lisa Galiland, who runs the event with Claire Pearman, said: “This will be the second event, running from 7pm to 10pm at the Hanwell Fields Community Centre. Entry is £5 and food is included.

“We will have the lovely Jenna Hone singing from 7pm followed by our ‘pitchers’ introducing their fundraising projects.”

For their donation attendees receive soup, bread and whatever food is supplied on the night.

Everyone is invited to pitch in with tasty donations.

Each presenter has four minutes to share their idea and answer questions.

The audience then votes which of the causes they believe is the most deserving. The income from admissions is shared out proportionately.

Among the pitchers for Saturday’s Soup are Lets Play Project, Banbury United Youth Sports Ground Project, Banbury Pride and Volunteer Connect.

All enquiries to banburysoup@gmail.com or Facebook Banbury Soup.