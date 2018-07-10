Seaside treat for Banbury Heights Nursing Home

Residents of the Banbury Heights Nursing Home were treated to a virtual day at the seaside complete with a beach, paddling pool and a visit from a real life ice cream van.

Activity coordinator Queenie Goudie said: “We talked to all the residents and they have been asking for a beach feel.

Banbury Heights Nursing Home residents enjoy a day at the beach NNL-181007-171458001

“We thought about an ice cream van so we have one visiting us.”

The day at the beach themed afternoon also had staff members wearing Hawaiian styled outfits and flowers.

Owner Madeleine Taylor said: “They have music, they’ve been paddling, they have sand and pretending it’s a bit of a beach.”