Search is on for Banbury’s Young Musician of the Year

The Rotary Club of Banbury is looking for its next musical maestro as it launches its quest to find the Young Musician of The Year.

This year there are seven categories: piano, strings, woodwind, brass, guitars, singing and piano for beginners for juniors who have been playing the piano for 18 months or less.

There will be two ensemble classes (junior and intermediate/senior), with separate trophies for mixed and vocal ensembles. Instrumental or mixed ensembles can consist of three to nine players while vocal ensembles can be made up of between three and 18 singers.

All performers in the junior class must be eight to 11 years of age, the intermediate/senior class may involve younger performers.

For all ensembles, where there is a piano accompaniment part, this may be played by an adult. Electronic backing tracks can also be used.

The competition will be held at Tudor Hall School, Banbury with preliminary rounds taking place on January 18 and 19. The grand final will be held on Saturday, March 2.

In addition to competing for one of the trophies awarded to the winners of each class there is also a grand prize of £100 for the Young Musician of the Year and £25 to the Junior Young Musician of the Year.

The competition has run for many years, giving many young people valuable performance experience and, for some, it has been a launch-pad towards a career in music.

Deadline for entries is Monday, December 3 and entry forms are available from One Man Band in White Lion Walk or www.banburyrotaryclub.org.uk.