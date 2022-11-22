School near Banbury will be one of the first in the UK to offer organ lessons

Teacher of music, Dylan McCaig, with The Warriner School's new electronic organ (courtesy of the Royal College of Organists and Viscount Organs)

The Warriner School in Bloxham will receive an electronic church organ from Viscount Organs as part of the Royal College of Organists (RCO) new scheme to give state schools the opportunity of being able to provide pupils to learn the organ.

The school's new music teacher, Dylan McCaig, possesses an associateship of the Royal College of Organists (ARCO) and has a background in cathedral music. So he entered The Warriner School into the scheme in early 2022 and will be one of the very first recipients of this scheme.