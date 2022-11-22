School near Banbury will be one of the first in the UK to offer organ lessons
A school near Banbury will be one of the first in the UK to benefit from a new scheme to provide organ lessons to secondary school pupils.
The Warriner School in Bloxham will receive an electronic church organ from Viscount Organs as part of the Royal College of Organists (RCO) new scheme to give state schools the opportunity of being able to provide pupils to learn the organ.
The school's new music teacher, Dylan McCaig, possesses an associateship of the Royal College of Organists (ARCO) and has a background in cathedral music. So he entered The Warriner School into the scheme in early 2022 and will be one of the very first recipients of this scheme.
Alongside his professional music commitments outside of school, Dylan also teaches piano and will now be leading this new venture as the school’s resident organist, giving pupils the rare opportunity to have organ lessons.