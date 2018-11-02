Sanctuary start work on the Banesberie bungalows

Just one day after the Banesberie bungalows were finally transferred, Sanctuary Housing have already began the process of their rejuvenation.

The bungalows were in the possession of London’s Lambeth Council and for the past three years Cherwell District Councillors have been negotiating their transfer.

Banesberie Close derelict bungalows will get a new lease of life

Sanctuary Housing became proprietors of the bungalows on October 31 and wasted no time in assessing their newest project.

Christa Ripley, head of housing at Sanctuary Housing, said: “We are very pleased the transfer of ownership has been completed and we can now start work to bring a number of much needed homes back into use.

“While a detailed survey of each property will be carried out before we can finalise our plans, in the meantime our Estates Team will be on site regularly and on Thursday, November 1 they started work to ensure overgrown gardens are cut back and that all communal landscaped areas are tidied up.

She added: “As soon as our plans are finalised we will very much look forward to sharing them with the local community.”