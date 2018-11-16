Samaritans reminds Banbury train station visitors about power of small talk

Banbury and District Samaritans’ volunteers were at Banbury train station to encourage the public to act if they notice someone who may be at risk this morning (Friday, November 16).

Samaritans volunteer Davina Birkbeck, who also runs Outreach for the Banbury branch, said: “We had a very successful day handing out pocket cards to remind people that any one of us could have an opportunity to save a life.

"A phrase as simple as, ‘I can’t believe this weather’, could be enough to interrupt a person’s suicidal thoughts.

"Even if small talk doesn’t come naturally to you, it’s so important to try to start a conversation if you see someone who might need your help.”

A new phase of the Small Talk Saves Lives campaign is emphasising how everyone has all the experience needed to help save a life.

Small Talk Saves Lives was developed after research showed passengers could have a key role to play along with the thousands of rail staff and British Transport Police now trained by Samaritans in suicide prevention.

Find out more about Small Talk Saves Lives at: www.samaritans.org/smalltalksaveslives.