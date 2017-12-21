Sam Kyme boys’ Australia flights taken care of by Banbury travel agent

Flights to Australia for a dying mother’s sons to live with her sister are paid for thanks to a Banbury travel agents’ generosity.

Lisa Read was so moved by Sam Kyme’s situation she convinced Hays Travel to fund the flights and a spa break for Pippa Hughes.

Pippa, who is planning to look after Harry and Joey in her Sydney home when Sam dies, thanked Lisa for going the extra mile for them.

“It’s fantastic, to have someone local go out of her way to do something so nice, it’s so kind,” she said.

More than £41,000 has been raised on a JustGiving page to support the Bodicote family, as Sam has motor neurone disease.

Lisa, an independent travel consultant working under the Hays Travel banner based in Banbury, rallied the other Hays consultants and head office to raise enough money to cover however much the flights cost and any extra will go to the general fund.

“It broke my heart reading about Sam and I just knew I had to do something,” she said.

“The company has really rallied around to help this family, it’s just amazing that everyone has come together, it’s incredible.”

Lisa decided to get some more funds to give Pippa a spa break as the travel agent felt she deserved it after the months of looking after Sam.

Pippa said Sam was doing OK and the family are looking forward to Christmas, especially as Pippa’s husband and two sons have flown over from Australia.

She again thanked anyone who donated to their appeal, which can be reached here.