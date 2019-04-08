Sally Barker plays Sandy Fest in Byfield on Saturday

The golden voice of Sally Barker, Tom Jones’ finalist in The Voice UK 2014, can be heard in the 2019 Sandy Fest at Byfield Village Hall on Saturday.

Sally Barker and others, who performed a celebration of Sandy Denny’s music last year to mark 40 years since the legendary singer’s death, formed a new band, Listen Listen to continue to play Denny’s music.

“We return to Byfield - the village where Sandy lived and which she loved - for Sandy Fest 2019 this Saturday,” said Miss Barker.

“We have slimmed down the personnel from last year to myself on lead vocal and acoustic guitar, PJ Wright on electric guitar, Anna Ryder on piano, guitar and banjo, Marion Fleetwood on fiddle and guitar, Mat Davies on bass and Mark Stevens on drums so we can take this show to several festivals and on to autumn concerts.”

Tickets at £22 are available from www.wegottickets/event/461927 https://www.facebook.com/sandyfestmusic/