The Royal Voluntary Service at Banbury’s Cornhill Centre will be offering Yoga as part of their First Time for Everything program.

The free session will run between 2pm and 4pm on Wednesday, February 20.

Banbury Royal Voluntary Service. Steve Kilsby, service manager. NNL-160305-141653009

Light refreshments will also be provided.

For more information call centre manager, Steve Kilsby, on 01295 264214, or email Stephen.kilsby@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk.