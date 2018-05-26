Royal visitor to Banbury chocolate plant

Australia’s answer to Mary Berry and the proclaimed ‘Queen of Chocolate’ hosted a two day course at Banbury’s Barry Callebaut chocolate plant.

Kirsten Tibballs, world renowned pastry chef and chocolatier, gave hands on tutelage at the UK Chocolate Academy Centre located at the Barry Callebaut facilities on the Wildmere Industrial Estate earlier this month.

Ten budding chocolatiers were shown advanced techniques for confectionery and featured recipes such as Striped Chocolate, Mouchete, Tiger Chocolate, Enrobed Passionfruit Jelly Ganache, Vanilla Marshmallow Tube and Style Rebellion Lollipops.

Ms Tibballs is an ambassador for Callebaut and also travelled to London to launch a fourth kind of chocolate called Callebaut Ruby.

Ms Tibballs said: “It’s an honour to be able to travel to London to not only launch for the very first time the fourth kind of chocolate Callebaut Ruby, but also demonstrate in front of local budding patissiers at the UK Chocolate Academy in Banbury.

“This is something that I believe is very important, as we can all bounce ideas off each other and share what’s happening in the industry on a global scale.”

Ms Kibballs represented Australia at the World Pastry Team Championships in Las Vegas, where she was recognised as the best in the world for her handmade chocolates.

She has also appeared on Masterchef Australia setting numerous challenges.