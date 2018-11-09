Royal seal of approval for Thames Valley Air Ambulance’s new HQ

The Countess of Wessex officially opened the new charity headquarters of emergency medical provider Thames Valley Air Ambulance this week.

The Countess of Wessex visited Thames Valley Air Ambulance on Tuesday, November 6 to officially open the charity’s headquarters in Stokenchurch, Buckinghamshire.

The Countess of Wessex is shown the new equipment at the Air Ambulance's new HQ

The Royal visit also celebrated the emergency medical service’s first month of being an independent healthcare provider, servicing Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.

Her Royal Highness was welcomed by the Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire and Sir Tim Jenner, chair of trustees and given a tour of the new facilities learning how the charity has expanded its emergency services across Thames Valley.

The organisation’s new operating model allows the charity to better serve those who live, work and travel within the region and the office relocation was an integral part of this service enhancement.

Chief executive Amanda McLean said: ‘It was an honour to welcome The Countess of Wessex to our new charity headquarters. Her Royal Highness previously visited our operational base in 2015.

Thames Valley Air Ambulance

“It was a privilege to demonstrate to The Countess how we have evolved over the last three years to further enhance our service to deliver advanced critical care across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.”

Paramedics and doctors had the opportunity to demonstrate the state of the art immersive simulation suite. The technology is used to ensure that the crew are highly trained and ready for any eventuality.

Her Royal Highness watched as the crew demonstrated the challenging conditions they regularly encounter whilst delivering critical pre-hospital emergency care.

During the simulation, The Countess experienced a bonfire, complete with smoke effects and burning smells.

The royal visitor also met with some of the service’s former patients, including Reverend Ross. He survived a life-threatening motorcycle incident, thanks to the specialist medical equipment and expertise of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance’s crew.

Reverend Ross said: “It was a pleasure to meet Her Royal Highness at the opening of Thames Valley Air Ambulance’s new charity headquarters.

“The experience was particularly meaningful for my wife and I as the incredible crew saved my life in 2016. Without their emergency medical care, I genuinely believe I wouldn’t have survived the incident.

He added: “I also volunteer for Thames Valley Air Ambulance, which has opened up some incredible opportunities for me. It’s a privilege to be involved with this essential and life saving charity.”

To find out more about the charity’s work or to support the work of Thames Valley Air Ambulance visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk or call 0300 999 0135.