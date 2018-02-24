Royal appointment for Blessed George Napier student and ballet dancer

A Blessed George Napier student and aspiring ballet dancer was on stage this week as part of the Birmingham Royal Ballet’s performance at the Hippodrome.

Pamela Hawkins, who is almost 14 years old, has been dancing for almost ten years and is no stranger to public performances having danced at the Hippodrome last year in a performance of Cinderella.

Around 130 talented youths applied from the Midlands area for the 65 places for this year’s performance of Sleeping Beauty Dreams.

Pamela is under the tutelage of Gabrielle Butler of Brackley and practises five days a week.

Pamela said: “It’s my second time in Birmingham. I always get nervous but more excited.”

Pamela added: “At 16 I hope to audition for upper dance schools which will help me get into a company.”

Ms Butler has another reason to celebrate as 11-year-old Isobel Graham has been accepted by Elmhurst Ballet School for weekend Associate classes and has gained a place to perform with London Children’s Ballet this June.

The Buckingham School student said: “I’m really excited. I hope that I can make it as a dancer.”

Ms Butler added: “They’re doing really really well.”