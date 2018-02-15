Rotary club all set for this year’s Crocus Concerts

The Rotary Club of Banbury will stage two ‘Crocus Concerts’ next month supporting Rotary International’s End Polio Now Campaign.

The concerts on Tuesday, March 6 and Thursday, March 8 at St Mary’s Church will feature students from seven Banbury secondary schools and one primary school performing over the two evenings before joining together in a massed choir’s finale.

This is the fifth year of Rotary’s collaborative venture with secondary schools which began in autumn 2013 and is supported by Cherwell District and Banbury Town Councils.

Students from North Oxfordshire Academy (NOA) have helped plant crocus corms in St Mary’s Churchyard and the concerts are scheduled to take place when the crocuses are in bloom.

Last year almost 50,000 Ruby Giant Crocuses, symbols of the Polio Eradication Campaign, were planted at sites around Banbury as part of the Purple4Polio Initiative by Rotary clubs across the United Kingdom.

The schedule for the opening evening concerts will feature choirs and musicians from Blessed George Napier, Chenderit Bloxham and Tudor Hall.

The Thursday evening concert will feature choirs and musicians from Banbury School, NOA, Warriner and St John’s RC Primary.

Tickets are £5 for either evening and are available from www.banburyrotaryclub.org.uk/