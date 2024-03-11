Road closed between Chipping Norton and Enstone due to accident
The A44 (Oxford Road) between Chipping Norton and Enstone has been closed due to a car accident.
Police have said the road will remain closed for several hours while they investigate the crash that happened earlier today (March 11).
Drivers have been advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
To report a car accident where someone is in danger, call 999, or if no one is in danger, report online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/rti/rti-beta-2.1/report-a-road-traffic-incident/