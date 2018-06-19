Revised Bretch Hill youth centre plans set for approval?

Revised plans for a new building to replace a run-down community centre in Bretch Hill have been recommended for approval.

Cherwell District Council has come under fire for the delay in rebuilding The Hill Youth and Community Centre in Dover Avenue as planning permission was granted in March, 2017.

After being criticised by the Labour Party at the last council meeting, officers have put together a new plan with different materials and a new parking area.

The planning officer says the creation of a new centre would benefit the community and the design is considered appropriate.

Planning committee members will discuss the proposal at its meeting on Thursday (June 21).

