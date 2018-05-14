REVEALED: The top 10 Banbury nurseries as voted by you

Today we reveal the top 10 nurseries in the Banbury area, as voted by you.

CLICK THE LINK ABOVE OR THE GALLERY ICON IN THE MAIN IMAGE TO SEE THE TOP 10 NURSERIES IN THE BANBURY AREA AS VOTED BY YOU

For the last few weeks Banbury Guardian readers have been voting for their favourite nursery in Northampton.

Now the competition is really starting to get exciting!

Has your little one’s nursery made the shortlist?

We’ve got our top 10 finalists for the Nursery Of The Year 2018 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one.

So who do you want to win?

To vote from the list of finalists featured in our picture gallery above, simply fill in the coupon that is printed in this week’s Banbury Guardian (published on Thursday, May 10) on page 23.

Send the coupon back to us, stating the full name, address and voting number of the nursery you wish to vote for.

Closing date for nominations is midday on Friday, May 25.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

Once all the votes have been counted we will then reveal the Nursery Of The Year 2018.

Full terms and conditions and details of where to send the coupon can all be found in the May 10 edition of the Northampton Chron.

Please note the number that is next to the nursery name is the voting number.

READ MORE:

9 Banbury pubs and clubs you went to over the years that aren’t there anymore

PICTURE GALLERY: Ten of the best pub gardens in and around Banbury