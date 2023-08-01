News you can trust since 1838
Residents to plant seed in memory of loved one at Banbury memorial garden opening

Banbury residents have been invited to plant a wildflower seed in memory of a loved one at the opening of a new memorial garden.
By Jack Ingham
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:23 BST

Age UK Oxfordshire is opening the small memorial garden at the Bridge Street Garden community space off Concord Avenue at 11am on Thursday August 3.

The charity’s CEO, Penny Thewlis, will officially start the event by planting a rose and opening the bed space as a place where people can meet together and remember loved ones.

The garden has been pre-decorated for the opening event with messages of positivity and kindness from Age UK Oxfordshire’s Silver Pride LGBTQ group.

Banbury residents who used Age UK Oxfordshire's bereavement services have been invited to plant a seed in memory of a loved one.

Chrissy Papantoniou, the community link worker for Age UK Oxfordshire, said: "People who have attended our bereavement support service groups and walks will be invited to attend and personalise a plantable remembrance card in the raised bed, which will then grow into meadow flowers.

Afterwards, we will enjoy light refreshments at The Mill Arts Centre."

For more information, email [email protected]

