Residents escape house fire in Banbury - firefighters believe it started after candle fell on sofa

Fire crews were called to a house fire in Banbury on Saturday (February 10).
By Jack Ingham
Published 12th Feb 2024, 11:07 GMT
No one was injured during the blaze which started in a living room on a property on Nursery Drive. Firefighters believe it is believed that a candle fell onto the sofa, starting the blaze.

Residents of the property managed to quickly evacuate and call the emergency services, resulting in fire crews arriving at the scene promptly.

A spokesperson for the Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters entered the property wearing breathing apparatus and extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet. Due to the prompt actions and closed doors, fire spread was limited within the property.

Banbury fire crews responded to a house fire on Saturday that was believed to have been started by an unattended candle falling onto a sofa.Banbury fire crews responded to a house fire on Saturday that was believed to have been started by an unattended candle falling onto a sofa.
"We would like to remind everyone to take care when using candles in the home, ensuring they are secure and never left unattended.”

For more information about fire safety visit Oxfordshire County Council’s simple steps to a safer home here.

