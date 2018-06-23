Residents cautious after Sanctuary Housing withdraw plans

Controversial plans by Sanctuary Housing to demolish four common rooms across Banbury and replace them with additional homes have been withdrawn after a backlash from residents.

The four common rooms that were threatened are on East Close, Grimsbury, Erica Close, Hardwick, Sterling Court in Bretch Hill and St Leonards Close in Grimsbury.

East Close Community Centre. Residents play Boccia, one of many activities in the common room

A Sanctuary Housing spokesperson said: “While our aim was to create much-needed additional accommodation in the local community, we have written to residents to explain we have listened to their feedback and withdrawn the applications.

“We acknowledge we should have consulted more widely on this and a further review of the use of the common rooms will now be carried out with the residents.”

Sanctuary has contacted residents via letter since the withdrawal of the planning applications.

East Close resident, Sue Bacon, said: “Sanctuary have said in a letter that while it has been withdrawn they’ll be keeping an eye on the situation which means the minute something relaxes they’ll whisk it away, that’s the impression I got from the letter.”