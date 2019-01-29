Record breaking funds raised by Radio Horton

Radio Horton received a record-breaking number of donations during its annual festive fundraiser at Sainsbury’s just before Christmas.

The event, at the Oxford Road branch, raised £800 and featured entertainment and Santa Claus.

Bill Warren, outside events coordinator and trustee, said: “We are overwhelmed by the support from the local community and shoppers of Sainsbury’s once again for their generosity before Christmas.

“Eight hundred pounds is a fantastic amount and we really cannot thank the public enough for their charitableness.”

“We would also like to thank the staff of Sainsbury’s Banbury for their excellent hospitality and for welcoming us back. We look forward to more fundraising events with the store this year.”

The donations will contribute towards purchasing a new generator and new equipment for Radio Horton’s outside events, after one of their broadcast trailers was targeted by thieves and vandals last summer.

The funds will also allow the station to expand its listener reach beyond the Horton General Hospital to health, care and wellbeing organisations.

Mr Warren added: “We are hoping to attract new listeners as we expand into care homes and health centres in the region and these funds will significantly support us in overseeing this project, by allowing us to continue to invest in Wi-Fi radios and digital technology.”