Reassuring roadshow to hit Banbury town centre

Members of the public will have the opportunity to meet people working to keep their communities safe at an events in Banbury this week.

Cherwell District Council’s licensing team, alongside colleagues at Oxfordshire County Council’s trading standards and the fire and police services, will be answering questions and sharing top tips at the community engagement event on Friday, June 22.

The council teams will be providing information about their work keeping vulnerable members of the community safe through the safeguarding training offered to businesses they license.

People will also be available to talk about the council’s ‘Rate My Taxi’ initiative which allows customers to provide feedback on the quality of service they receive.

Cllr Andrew McHugh, Cherwell’s executive member with responsibility for licensing, said: “Whether you’re visiting a hotel, enjoying a night out at the pub or taking a taxi home, people need to know there is support to make them feel safe – and that’s where Cherwell’s licensing team comes in.

“Our licensing team and their partners at other agencies work to ensure people with responsibility for vulnerable guests or passengers are properly trained and able to spot the signs that someone could be in distress.

“This includes mandatory safeguarding training for all taxi drivers and support for campaigns such as ‘Ask for Angela’, designed to help people make a discreet exit when a date goes wrong.

He added: “They will also be very keen to hear from members of the public about the safety issues that matter most to them, the people we are here to serve. All in all, the events will be packed with useful information and I would urge anyone who is curious or in need of reassurance to attend.”

Cherwell’s community wardens and licensing officers will be stationed in a trailer on Cornhill in Banbury between 10am and 4pm with vehicles from Thames Valley Police and Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service also expected.

The police service will be promoting its ‘One Punch Can Kill’ campaign, which aims to curb drunken violence.

Passengers can access ‘Rate My Taxi’ via a QR code displayed in participating vehicles.

For more information email licensing@cherwell-dc.gov.uk or call 01295 753744.