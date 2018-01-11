‘Read-in’ protest over possible closure of Brackley Library

A peaceful ‘read-in’ will be held at Brackley Library tomorrow (Friday, January 12), the penultimate day of the consultation into its possible closure.

Northamptonshire County Council (NCC) is considering shutting numerous libraries to cut costs, including Brackley, Middleton Cheney and Woodford Halse.

Campaign group Save Brackley Library will be holding a peaceful protest from 3pm to 8pm.

Group chairman Louise Stubbs said: “Having now heard from dozens of residents struggling to complete NCC’s libraries consultation survey, we are determined to have their voices heard.

“We believe the design makes it particularly difficult for large numbers of people to complete, especially for older library users, children and those with difficulties such as dyslexia.

“Asking what could be done to ‘mitigate the impact’ of a library closure they do not want is simply confusing to many people.

“The questionnaire goes on for 22 pages, often repeating itself, with a confusing layout.

“The same information could have been collected in a three-page survey.”

A similar protest event is also taking place at Oundle Library at the same time.

To take part in the consultation to say why the libraries should not be shut, visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/library-consultation.