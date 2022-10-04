Rail lines between Leamington and Banbury have been blocked due to a police incident.

Rail lines between Leamington and Banbury have now reopened – but delays are still expected.

Busses have been put in place after emergency services were called to deal with what they have described as a ‘police incident’.

In the last few minutes, Chiltern Railways said: “Following the emergency services dealing with an incident between Leamington Spa and Banbury the line towards London has now reopened.