Rail line between Leamington and Banbury reopens – but delays are still expected
Emergency services were called to deal with what they have described as a ‘police incident’
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 2:40 pm
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:42 pm
Rail lines between Leamington and Banbury have now reopened – but delays are still expected.
Busses have been put in place after emergency services were called to deal with what they have described as a ‘police incident’.
In the last few minutes, Chiltern Railways said: “Following the emergency services dealing with an incident between Leamington Spa and Banbury the line towards London has now reopened.
“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes. Disruption is expected until 5pm.”